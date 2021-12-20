Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.