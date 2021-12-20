P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKFKF opened at $66.85 on Thursday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

