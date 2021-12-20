PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Holdings Lessened by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. decreased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for 5.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

