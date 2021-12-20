Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 3,973 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ChromaDex by 115,990.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

CDXC opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

