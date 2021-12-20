Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 130.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

