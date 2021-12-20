Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 3,563 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $297,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $18.38 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

