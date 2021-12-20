Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 93,858 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,858 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $236,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 366.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 135,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106,192 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 199.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLNW stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $433.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

