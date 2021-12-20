Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 72.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 267,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 112,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 150.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $801.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

