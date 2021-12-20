Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVER. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after buying an additional 215,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EverQuote by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EverQuote by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVER has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin bought 68,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $908,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 316,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,476,706 and have sold 33,790 shares valued at $669,063. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $461.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

