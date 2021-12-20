Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.74 or 0.00027904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $39.64 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00051388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.44 or 0.08226466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,670.33 or 1.00016302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00074682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,925 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.