Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $31.82. Parsons shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 2,839 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 252.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at about $135,000.

Parsons Company Profile (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

