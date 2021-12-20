PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PB Bankshares stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,005. PB Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

