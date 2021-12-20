Peet DeFi (old) Hits Market Capitalization of $42,114.56 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded up 1,331.9% against the US dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on major exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market capitalization of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.70 or 0.08349168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00076374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.64 or 0.99963386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Trading

