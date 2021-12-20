Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $30.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.94. 300,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,885,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,861. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $92.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

