PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 3.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $231.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

