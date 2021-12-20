PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 46.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 105,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $168.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $156.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.