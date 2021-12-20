PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 100.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.04% of PepsiCo worth $2,202,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.