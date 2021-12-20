Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Petrofac (LON:PFC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

PFC traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 113.20 ($1.50). 1,794,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 90.66 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £588.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.17.

In other news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.82 ($6,616.65).

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

