Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Petrofac (LON:PFC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.68% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
PFC traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 113.20 ($1.50). 1,794,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 90.66 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £588.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.17.
About Petrofac
Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.
