Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.44. 798,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,492,508. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.