Phantasma Hits One Day Volume of $3.07 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $215.98 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,701.47 or 0.99795358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00031853 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.43 or 0.00948642 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

