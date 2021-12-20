Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Critical Analysis

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Tyme Technologies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.0% of Tyme Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Tyme Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tyme Technologies and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies N/A -30.74% -28.10% Pieris Pharmaceuticals -205.44% -120.25% -37.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tyme Technologies and Pieris Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.27%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tyme Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tyme Technologies and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies N/A N/A -$28.98 million ($0.16) -4.40 Pieris Pharmaceuticals $29.32 million 8.38 -$37.23 million ($0.82) -4.16

Tyme Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Tyme Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pieris Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

