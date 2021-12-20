Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 131,547 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67.

