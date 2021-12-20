Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 991,141 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 291,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.