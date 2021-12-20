Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of HNW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. 42,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,690. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.24.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
