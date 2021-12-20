Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HNW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. 42,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,690. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

