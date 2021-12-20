Piper Sandler Comments on Tilray Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

TLRY stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Tilray has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $1,399,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

