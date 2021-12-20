Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.