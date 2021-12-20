Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 931,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PLNHF opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Planet 13 has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Planet 13 Company Profile

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

