pNetwork Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $37.10 million and approximately $20.27 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 83,078,508 coins and its circulating supply is 41,653,514 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

