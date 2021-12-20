POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) vs. AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Financial Contrast

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get POET Technologies alerts:

This table compares POET Technologies and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and AU Optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 56.16 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -13.64 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.87 -$608.06 million N/A N/A

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for POET Technologies and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AU Optronics beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.