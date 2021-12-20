Polkastarter Reaches One Day Volume of $13.15 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $222.48 million and $13.15 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00005754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,211,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

