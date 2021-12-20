Polychain Monsters Price Tops $7.81 on Top Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.81 or 0.00017001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $26.63 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006672 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

