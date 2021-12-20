Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precipio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRPO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. 529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,820. Precipio has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

