Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

POAI opened at $0.98 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 198.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 275,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

