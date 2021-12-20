Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,316,000 after purchasing an additional 104,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

