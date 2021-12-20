PRIZM Price Hits $0.0038 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $11.13 million and $650,921.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001702 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 12,758.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,922,426,721 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

