PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, CIBC set a C$7.50 target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.30.
About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.