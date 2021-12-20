PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a C$7.50 target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$239,750.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

