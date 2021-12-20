Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE ARI opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

