Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 222,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $287,000.

VGSH stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $62.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

