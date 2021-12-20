Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 361.3% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 157,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 123,342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

