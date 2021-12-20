Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $704,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 122,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.15. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

