Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $103.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

