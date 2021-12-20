Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 862 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 191,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $118.13 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average of $120.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

