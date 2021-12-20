ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,221,173 shares.The stock last traded at $133.29 and had previously closed at $137.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,725,000 after buying an additional 1,740,063 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,562,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 310.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 482.1% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 39,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

