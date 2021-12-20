Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

