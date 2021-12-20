Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
