Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By KeyCorp

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Shares of LOW opened at $248.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average of $212.39. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

