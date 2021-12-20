Qcash (QC) Tops One Day Volume of $101.14 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $68.04 million and $101.14 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

