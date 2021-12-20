QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

