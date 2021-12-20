Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of QFI stock opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 26.37 and a quick ratio of 25.81. The company has a market cap of £30.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.55. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1-year low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09).
About Quadrise Fuels International
