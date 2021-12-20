Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 90 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $183.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.41. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

