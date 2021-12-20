Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $108.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

